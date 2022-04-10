Menu
Pamela L. Larsen

ONALASKA - Pamela L. Larsen, mother, nana, sister and friend went to be in Jesus's arms and see her son, Adam in heaven. Pam lived in Onalaska where she raised her children: Cassidy, Kristopher, Adam and Autumn with her lifelong partner, Tim Selbo. She loved being a Nana to Starlene, Annabelle, twins Cali and Lily, Alex and Lizzy. She was a caring and loving big sister to Barb and brother Wally.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 23, 2022 at Rivers Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy Street in Onalaska. 10:00 a.m. visitation 11:00 a.m. service Luncheon to follow.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.
