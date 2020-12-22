Menu
Pamela Sue Maykut
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
118 N Wacouta Ave
Prairie du Chien, WI

Pamela Sue Maykut

FERRYVILLE -- Pamela Sue Maykut, of Ferryville passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was 68 years old.

A scholar, teacher, and adventurer, Pam inspired generations of students and everyone fortunate enough to have enjoyed her friendship.

Pam was born in Cleveland and grew up in the Naperville, Ill., area. College took her to Bowling Green, earning her B.S. degree in psychology, then earning a M.S in school psychology at UW-La Crosse. Pam went on to attend UW-Madison, earning a PhD in psychology. Her proud father would joke she had more letters after her name than the alphabet.

Pam taught at Viterbo University in La Crosse, for 20 years, where her dedicated work ethic and scholarship earned her multiple teaching awards. She also spent 10 years as a school psychologist for the Roaring Fork School District in Carbondale, Colo. Pam authored books on research methodology and conducted her own research, including a project that helped changed the lives of many Tibetans living in exile.

Pam's passion for helping others led her to travel to Mussoorie, India, to research new emerging roles of women in the Tibetan exile community and to teach at the Tibetan Home School there. From this sprang a long-term association with the school, and Pam helped arrange relationships of support between students and sponsors that are still active and strong after 25 years.

Pam was drawn to Vajrayana Buddhism's ideal of compassionate action and was a senior student of the late Tibetan master, Gelek Rinpoche.

For Pam, there never seemed to be enough time to explore the wonders of the world. She often said, "We can sleep when we die." Sleep well and sweet dreams, Pam.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Patricia Maykut. She is survived by her husband, Peter Lee of Ferryville; and loving brothers, Michael Maykut Jr. and Patrick Maykut; and her sister, Kimberly Maykut-Stewart, all from the Chicago area. It was a joy for Pam to watch her nieces, Alex, Mckenzie, and Riley, grow up into such fine young women. She was so proud of them.

A celebration of Pam's life will be held when public health allows. In lieu of flowers, please make generous donations to the Alzheimer's Association.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien, Wis., is helping the family with the arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 22, 2020.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I was a student of Pam´s and later helped her with a bit of research. She was one of the most innovative educators I had the pleasure of having..
Cyndy Patros
January 4, 2022
I'm very sorry to learn of Pam's passing. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. I got to know Pam when I gave her a ride to Naperville from Ann Arbor in a blizzard after a Jewel Heart Retreat. I so enjoyed her intelligence and good humor that the long difficult trip seemed a blessing. I saw her last in Madison when she introduced Gelek Rinpoche at a talk he was giving. I always had great respect and affection for her. May All Beings Be Happy, John Moran
John Moran
Friend
November 13, 2021
I met Pam while we were both teaching in China in the summer of 1993. She was a real teacher, an inspiration to the rest of us teachers and much loved by her students. Her sense of humor kept us going in the toughest of times and her fearless willingness to explore helped me to see parts of China I would never have seen otherwise. A great soul.
Phebe Smith
May 13, 2021
I recently moved back to La Crosse area and read about Pam in Strides, Viterbo University Magazine, my deepest condolences to your family. Pam encouraged me to further my career in Psychology by attending University College Dublin, Ireland´s graduate program. I received my Masters Degree there and after couple years in Ireland I moved back and Pam helped me to believe in myself. She also had a comedic side which kept me in psychology. I truly miss her as I know your family does as well. Rest now Pam you´ve done enough for others. God Bless.
Larry Germanson
March 24, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Dr Maykuts passing. She was a teacher I will always remember for her kindness and creativity. She was one of my favorites! Sending my deepest sympathy to your family.
crystal sobotta
March 23, 2021
Dear Peter, I am thinking of you and the rest of Pam's/your beloved family and friends at this difficult time. I send my deepest sympathy. Pam made an impact across the globe and will be greatly missed.
Betty DeBoer
December 27, 2020
I had Pam for a teacher at Viterbo,. My 1st year teaching at Cochrane-Fountain City she came and spoke about her involvement in the people of Tibet. She was a vibrant, wonderful and inspiring teacher. I will never forget her.
Roberta Farrand(Kochenderfer)
December 22, 2020
Pete, I am so very sorry to read about Pam today. I haven´t seen her in many years but she certainly made a big impression on me. Pam's energy and compassion were almost larger than life. The world is most definitely better for having her in it. Again, my heart goes out to you.
Susan Fox
December 22, 2020
