Patricia 'Pat' A. Gerke

ST. JOSEPH'S RIDGE -- Patricia "Pat" A. Gerke, of St. Joseph's Ridge, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She courageously fought a battle with esophageal cancer for eight months, before quietly surrendering to her enemy.

Pat was born Feb. 8, 1945, in La Crosse, to Forrest and Audrey Thompson. She was a proud and active member of the Logan High School class of 1963. She continued her education to become a licensed practical nurse. Following her high school graduation, she began a 38 year career at Gundersen Health System, where she lovingly cared for and formed relationships with countless "little people," working in the Pediatric Intensive Care unit. She made many lifelong friendships with her co-workers. Pat married her true love, Allen L. Gerke, May 10, 1969, at St. James Catholic Church in La Crosse. In November of 1976, Allen moved her from the north side to God's country, where she became a busy farm wife, along with continuing her nursing career and raising a family. Pat was well known for her colorful holiday decorating, lighting up their home on Highway 33 for every season. She was an active St. Joe's Lions Club wife, contributing countless hours behind the scenes, cooking, creating and planning the annual Halloween and Christmas events for the little people of the community. She was a party planner extraordinaire, whatever the event of any of her kids or grandkids, she was sure to be an eagerly involved helping hand. She so enjoyed being a member of the S.O.S. Ladies club. She truly treasured her outings with those special ladies and many other precious friends.

Pat is survived by her husband, Allen; daughter, Stephanie Timm and son-in-law, Kevin Timm. Her adored biological grandchildren, Mckenna and Keagan Timm, Brenton Johnston, and Michael Groth. Her lucky chosen grandchildren, Jacob, (Carley), Andrew (Paige), and Nick (Stephanie) Buisman, Holden, Riley and Finley Buisman, MacKenzie and Roger Brosnahan, and Ethan Hegge; brother, Randy Thompson; brothers-in-law, David (Betty) Gerke, and Jim (Katie) Gerke; sisters-in-law, Lois (Dennis) Martin, Jean (Jack) Schaller, Bev (Rod) Kadrmas, Diane Bey, and Diane Gerke; and several dear nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, Scott; siblings, Gary Thompson, and Marcia Logging; mother and father-in-law, Leroy and Virginia Gerke; and brother-in-law, Duane.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Father Brian Konopa will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A celebration of life will follow at Timmer's Ten Mile.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Children's Miracle Network or the St. Joseph Ridge Lions Club. The family wishes to thank the UW-Madison third floor thoracic unit, for the loving care they provided to Grandma Pat, in her last months of life. She had an absolutely outstanding healthcare team. They also express their deep appreciation to the Timmer's Ten Mile family and many others for all of the love and support over the last several months.

Rest in Peace dear Grandma Pat, you will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. "But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on eagle's wings, they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint." Isaiah 40:31