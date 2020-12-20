Menu
Patricia Ann Bosshart
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road
Onalaska, WI

Patricia Ann Bosshart

ONALASKA -- Patricia Ann Bosshart, 71, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Pat was born in Chicago, Jan. 29, 1949, to George C. and Mary Klebs Maack Smith. She grew up in Janesville, Wis., and graduated from Janesville Senior High School. Pat then attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Janesville. Pat married Ben Bosshart in 1969, and they later divorced in 2006.

Pat worked for many years for St. Francis Hospital and Franciscan Skemp Medical Center, now Mayo Clinic Health System. As a nurse, Pat touched the lives of many people while working in the ICU and Surgical departments and also for Hospice.

Pat is survived by a niece, Laura Newman; and a nephew, George Smith Jr.; as well as her former husband, Ben Bosshart. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, George E. Smith.

As were Pat's wishes, there will be no formal services. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Pat in home care/hospice. She was a very caring and dedicated nurse. Her patients loved her. Bless her for all her years of caring for others.
Patricia Niemeier
Coworker
December 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Pat's passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family. I worked with her for many years in the OR, most of which she was my call partner. She was a kind, friendly and generous person with a heart of gold. She would at times even leave me small gifts in my locker. I will miss her smile and her laugh. It was a pleasure to have known her, and she will not be forgotten. Fly high Pat!
Janine Hansen
Friend
December 20, 2020
I went to high school with Pat and she was the nicest person you would ever want to meet. I'm sure nursing was a perfect fit for her career choice. Every time I would talk to her I would feel better about myself. She exuded a healing nature and a positive outlook. I'm sure everyone who knew her benefited by her presence.
Mike Oliver
Classmate
December 19, 2020
I will miss that bright smile that Pat always had. She was a wonderful co-worker to work with in the OR. Pat will remain in my heart always. The stuffed rabbit she sewed still adorns a room as sewing was one of her talents. She will be missed. May she rest in the heavens above and keep watch on all of us.
Sharon Trussoni
Friend
December 16, 2020
