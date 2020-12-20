Patricia Ann Bosshart

ONALASKA -- Patricia Ann Bosshart, 71, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Pat was born in Chicago, Jan. 29, 1949, to George C. and Mary Klebs Maack Smith. She grew up in Janesville, Wis., and graduated from Janesville Senior High School. Pat then attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Janesville. Pat married Ben Bosshart in 1969, and they later divorced in 2006.

Pat worked for many years for St. Francis Hospital and Franciscan Skemp Medical Center, now Mayo Clinic Health System. As a nurse, Pat touched the lives of many people while working in the ICU and Surgical departments and also for Hospice.

Pat is survived by a niece, Laura Newman; and a nephew, George Smith Jr.; as well as her former husband, Ben Bosshart. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, George E. Smith.

As were Pat's wishes, there will be no formal services. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.