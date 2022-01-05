Patricia Ann "Pat" (Mahoney) Bradshaw

Patricia Ann "Pat" (Mahoney) Bradshaw, 79, died peacefully with her family at her side on December 30, 2021, after a short battle with breast cancer.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, WI. Masks are recommended. A private burial will take place at a later date at Glasgow Cemetery near North Bend, WI. The family is going to establish a donation in Pat's memory and are wishing to have memorials in lieu of flowers.

