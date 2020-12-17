Patricia Jambois

GENOA -- Patricia Jambois, 85, of Genoa passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Lakeview Health System in West Salem.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be directed to Alzheimer's Research. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements.