Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Jambois
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd
La Crosse, WI

Patricia Jambois

GENOA -- Patricia Jambois, 85, of Genoa passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Lakeview Health System in West Salem.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be directed to Alzheimer's Research. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We would like to express our condolences to Patsy's children & grandchildren. You parents and grandparents were wonderful people.
Jerry & Caren Joseph
December 17, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Deb Cade
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results