Patricia M. Roslansky

Patricia M. Roslansky died at her home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. She was the oldest of four children and born to Stanley and Velma Simpson in Marshalltown, Iowa, June 19, 1935. The family moved to Wabasha, Minn., then to Fairmont, Minn., in 1942, where she graduated from Fairmont High School in 1953. She married Roger Roslansky in March of 1954 and together, they had three children, Lisa in 1955, Kristin in 1957 and Eric in 1965. She also attended and graduated from the Joy Studio of Dancing in Minneapolis, in May of 1954, just before her husband finished his enlistment in the U.S. Navy in September of 1954, during the Korean War.

Pat and Roger later moved from Fairmont, to Ames, Iowa, where Pat was employed at the Ames Medical Clinic and Hospital, while her husband finished his college education at Iowa State University. After Roger's graduation, the family moved to Hopkins, Minn., in the Minneapolis area and then to La Crosse, in 1964. She taught dancing classes in Minneapolis, in the early 1950s, plus La Crosse in the 1970s and later, taught classes and conducted seminars around the State of Wisconsin, in the 1970s and 1980s, for the hearing-impaired. Later, she personally had cochlear implant surgery for hearing disability.

She attended the University of La Crosse (UW-L) and received a bachelor's degree in history and anthropology in 1996. After that, she and her daughter traveled to Spain, plus she and her husband, traveled to many other foreign countries including Egypt, Turkey, Italy, Germany and other parts of Europe, plus Thailand and Cambodia. She was involved in the La Crosse community with a favorite book club, the League of Women Voters, the Children's Home, Hearing Disability Services and nationally, with The American Disability Act (ADA).

She and her husband celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa; her brother, Robert; and parents.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; her daughter, Kristin and grandson, Alexander (Jessica) in Minneapolis; her son, Eric (Pito); grandchildren, Olivia and Brooks in Munich, Germany; brother, Donald Simpson in La Crosse; and sister, Terry Kakeldey (Richard) in Mankato, Minn.

The family will host a Zoom memorial in January. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.