Patricia A. (Kerrigan) McConaghy

BARABOO - Patricia A. (Kerrigan) McConaghy, age 93, died on Jan. 1, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, surrounded by her family, she held so dear. She was a longtime resident of Baraboo and was a resident of Oak Park Place for the past several years.

Pat was born on Dec. 1, 1928 to Ray and Eleanor (Newberg) Kerrigan – the oldest of five children. Pat graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse, WI in 1946, continued her education at Viterbo College and then transferred to MacPhail Music School in Minneapolis, where she received two degrees – one in piano performance and a second in music education. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a Master's degree in Education and Music in 1965. She dated Donald L. McConaghy while they were both in high school at Aquinas and they married on June 9, 1951. They celebrated 55 happy years of marriage until Don's death on Dec. 16, 2006.

Pat started a music program in Walworth County, WI, where she worked with 24 schools per week for four years. When Don returned from service in Korea, the couple moved to Madison, where he received his engineering degree at the University of Wisconsin and Pat taught in the acclaimed Nichols School in Monona Village for three years. They then moved to Baraboo, where Don began work with Mid-State Associates and Pat taught music in Wisconsin Dells for six years. Several years later, when her daughters Kelly and Kerry were students at St. Joseph School in Baraboo, Pat also taught music there for a few years. With all of her music teaching, Pat always found ways to make the material creative and interesting for her students and for the parents listening to school music programs – never doing the same songs every year. She was even known to lead a rousing game of "rhythm band" with her young daughters and their friends at birthday parties.

Pat was an exceptionally talented pianist with a wide range, from the Chopin Nocturnes that she loved so much and played so well to the Irish-American classics such as "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling" and "Danny Boy." She, Don, Kelly and Kerry produced a show of Irish songs and dances at Baraboo community functions and nursing homes for many years – a community service that meant a great deal to Pat.

Pat and Don loved to travel, making 10 trips to Ireland alone. In recent years, Pat's travels have taken her mainly to Ohio, where Kelly and Kerry both live with their families. In fact, Pat would make that trip herself in her car well into her 80's. She was so proud of her "girls" and her grandchildren and always made that special effort to let them know that and stay in close touch.

Pat was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Church in Baraboo, where in previous years she often played the piano for community singing at Sunday Mass. She also loved golf and bridge and was a 48-year member of the AAUW and was president of the Baraboo Music Club. Pat and Don were also very active in the local Shamrock Club, with Don being named Irishman of the Year and Pat serving as membership chairman and being named Irish Rose in 1982.

Pat is survived by her daughter Kelly Kershner (Mark) and daughter Kerry Mackin (Jamie) and six grandchildren: Caitlynn Mackin, Dylan Mackin, Conor Mackin, Clare Mackin, Daniel Kershner and Cathleen Kershner; she is also survived by a close cousin, Greg Kienzle, who became like a brother to Pat, as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; brothers: Gerald Kerrigan, Donald Kerrigan and Dr. John Kerrigan; and one sister, Beverly Clement.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a gift to St. Joseph Church or the American Heart Association.

Pat was a whirlwind of positive energy and will be greatly missed by all the many family and friends who love her. We are grateful we had this time with her.

A Mass will be held January 5, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 4:00 p.m. with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Redlin-Ertz funeral home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.redlin-ertzfuneralhome.com

"And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand."