Patricia Jean (Larson) Pedretti

Patricia Jean (Larson) Pedretti, 80, of La Crosse and formerly of Stoddard, went to be with her husband James in heaven on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She passed away unexpectedly but peacefully while surrounded by her children. She was born on February 27, 1941 in La Crosse to Ralph and Helen (Hartung) Larson. Patricia and James were united in marriage at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse on October 17, 1959.

Patricia grew up in La Crosse, helping at her parent's grocery store, Ralph's IGA, and graduated from Aquinas High School. Her life with James began on a farm in Genoa, then settled on a farm in Stoddard where they spent 35 years raising their family before moving to La Crosse. While living on the farm, Patricia went on to become a Registered Nurse before working at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for 30 years and then for Recovery Health Home Healthcare.

Patricia was a loving and devoted mother of six, grandmother of 12, and great grandmother of nine in which she filled her days spending time with. She enjoyed having all of her family together, knitting, crocheting, gardening, tending to her flowers and bird watching. She had the extreme talent of saving her red geraniums from year to year and displayed them in her planters for everyone to enjoy.

Patricia is survived by her children: Jim Pedretti Jr., Jeff (Sharon Meyers) Pedretti, Jerry (Connie) Pedretti, Lori Pedretti, Lisa (Greg) Peterson, and Jon Pedretti; brothers-in-law: Arnie (Diane) Pedretti and Larry (Kathy) Pedretti; sisters-in-law: Berneal Collins, Karen (Steve) Woodhouse, and Marianne Larson of South Carolina; grandchildren: Michael (Jessica) Pedretti, Miriah Pedretti, Amanda (Jon) Wegenka, Chad Pedretti, Jake Pedretti, Stephen Pedretti, Jennifer (David) Kuchinski, Tony Peterson, Matthew Pedretti, Rachael Pedretti, Rebecca Pedretti, and Marissa Pedretti; great-grandchildren: Alexandria, Jeremy, and Ryan Kuchinski, Dalfina and Atreus Pedretti, Axel Pedretti, Hailey, Liam, and Zoey Wegenka.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, parents Ralph and Helen, an infant son Jason, brother Robert, sister Nancy, in-laws: Shirley and Jeff Larson, and Don Collins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Genoa. Fr. Daniel Sedlacek, pastor of St. Charles, will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the Mass at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

You have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice (John 16:22)