Patricia 'Pat' Elizabeth Roth

NAPLES, Fla. -- Patricia "Pat" Elizabeth Roth, 83, of Naples passed away at her home in the Moorings Park Community Monday, March 1, 2021.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William (Bill) Roth; by her parents, Loren and Ruth (nee Peters) Gibson; and her brother, Lt. Col. Donald Gibson.

She is survived by her sons, William and David Roth; her grandchildren, Emma and Anna Roth; and her sister, Mary McLean.

Pat was born in Independence, Mo., from where her family moved frequently during her younger years as her father worked at various construction projects throughout the U.S. and South America. She settled in Williston, S.C., where she graduated from high school in 1956. She then attended South Carolina Baptist Nursing School in Columbia, S.C., earning her RN in 1959. That summer she met her husband to be of 59 years, while he was a summer employee at the Savannah River Nuclear plant outside Aiken, S.C. Pat and Bill were married the following summer in Aiken, Aug. 27, 1960. From there the newlyweds set out for West Lafayette, Ind. There she worked as a RN putting Bill through graduate school at Purdue University.

After moving to La Crosse, she worked as a RN for several years before devoting full time to raising her sons. When they were well settled in school she decided to pursue a life-long dream.

With a passion and a keen eye for fashion, she established "The Gibson Girl," a ladies shoe and accessories store. Pat relished the business and particularly enjoyed going to market in cities like New York, Dallas and Chicago.

After nearly 25 years in La Crosse, the Roth's moved out East to Darien, Conn., a move which ultimately brought about the decision to sell the shoe store. This prompted her to undertake the task of initiating and supervising the design and construction of a beach house on Hideaway Beach on Marco Island, Fla. Following David's high school graduation in 1987, she decided to put down roots in Florida, returning to the South which she had enjoyed so much during her youth.

Pat was very active in tennis and bridge at Hideaway Beach and the Island Country Club. She also was involved with Guadeloupe Center in Immokalee, Fla.; The Naples Philharmonic League; and San Marco Catholic Church; and St. William Catholic Church; where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.

After almost 30 years on Marco, Pat and Bill moved to Moorings Park in Naples, thoroughly enjoying the amenities and lifestyle of the continuing care community.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Moorings Park, 120 Moorings Park Drive, at Bower Memorial Chapel. There will be a reception at Moorings Park following the service. Inurnment will be private.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Guadalupe Center, http://GuadalupeCenter.org/donate. (Please set the "A Tribute Gift" field to "In Memory of Patricia Elizabeth Roth") For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.