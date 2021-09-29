Patricia "Pat" Stueland

VIROQUA - Patricia Grace Stueland, age 92, of Viroqua, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Bethel Home & Services in Viroqua. She was born on June 17, 1929, to Helmer and Goldie (Hunter) Stueland. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church.

Pat graduated from Viroqua High School and Vernon County Teacher's College. She first taught at the Purdy School, then in New Glarus, WI. Pat moved to Muskego, WI and began teaching 2nd Grade. She obtained her Master's Degree at Northwestern University in Chicago, IL. Pat was passionate about teaching!

Pat lived in Milwaukee for many years. While there, she worked at Curative for over 25 years and appreciated all her special friends and coworkers. Her annual camping trips to Bemidji, MN were thoroughly enjoyed, as she was able to spend time with her sister Jean and her family.

When Pat retired, she left Milwaukee to return "home" to Viroqua in 2005. Pat enjoyed teaching piano lessons in her home, and very often you would find her out on the deck, sitting on her bench with a crossword puzzle. She absolutely loved the outdoors! Pat cherished her time "down at the farm", where she shared many detailed stories of her childhood.

When Pat needed more care, she moved into Maplewood Terrace. From Maplewood, Pat transitioned to the Bethel Home where, in previous years, she was a member of the Bethel Home Auxiliary and was a faithful volunteer. She took great pleasure in leading Bible Study and was committed to her daily devotions. Pat was proud of the label "prayer warrior" because she prayed every day, many times, for all people.

Pat was preceded in death by her father and mother, Helmer and Goldie Stueland; her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Rev. Jerry Aamot; her nephew, Mark Aamot; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; her best friend Betty; and dear friends Ernest and Mary from Milwaukee.

Pat is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Lois Stueland; her nieces and nephews: Karen and John Hale, Pamela Eitland, Susan Eitland, Angela and Monte Eitland-Anderson, and Kristin Martin; her great-nieces and great-nephews: Michael and Lucas Hale, Zachary, Collin, and Abigail Grace Eitland-Anderson, AnnElise and Hayden Christian, Autumn and Tristan Martin. She is also survived by cousins in Wisconsin and Iowa; other relatives; her Retired Teacher's Group; and so many friends.

Special thanks to Janice Fortney and Linda Marks for the friendship and help you have graciously given to Pat throughout the years.

Pat's family would also like to thank all who have cared for her at the Bethel Home and Maplewood Terrace. We have appreciated St. Croix Hospice for their guidance, care, and for making Pat comfortable as she anticipated seeing Jesus face-to-face. While she was held in God's hands, she was served by yours, and we are forever grateful.

Blessed be our many memories of Patricia Grace Stueland.

A Memorial Service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church in rural Viroqua. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service with burial in the church cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.