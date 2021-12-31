Menu
Patricia E. Woodhouse
FUNERAL HOME
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave
Coon Valley, WI

Patricia E. Woodhouse

STODDARD - Patricia E. Woodhouse, 68, of Stoddard, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Genoa. Fr. Daniel Sedlacek will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 p.m., Monday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. To leave a condolence and view a complete obituary visit selandsfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave, Coon Valley, WI
Jan
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
701 Walnut Street, Genoa, WI
Seland Funeral Home
Sending love and sympathy
Jerry/MK Herman, Zach&Lexi
Family
January 3, 2022
