Patrick William Berger
Patrick William Berger

LA CROSSE - Patrick William Berger, 69, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of services. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Calling hours
9:00a.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
WI
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
WI
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Dave Berger family
Friend
July 5, 2021
Please accept Sue and my sincere condolences. Pat was great classmate at Aquinas. He wanted to be at our 50th reunion but it wasn't to be. May God welcome him to heaven and I am sure his K&D Bootery bandmate Jim Degnan and Pat are reliving those great days as a truly great band.
Francis Formanek
Friend
July 2, 2021
Condolences to his family. I remember when I used to babysit his daughters when they were young. Nikki and Katie you lit up his life. His eyes would brighter just seeing you girls. He was an amazing person.
Kelly Bina
Acquaintance
July 1, 2021
I knew Pat when he worked on our Furnace, he was an excellent HVAC tech & we had him often until we got a new HVAC system which brand he didn't service. I got to know him quite well although we grew apart. Our Condolences go out to the whole family!!
Bill Hart
Acquaintance
July 1, 2021
Oh Pat, you gave me comfort when I was scared and sad. I don’t even think you ever knew how much you were a wonderful, caring person I will never forget you
Stacey Kammel
Friend
June 29, 2021
Your friendship and musical camaraderie will be missed. May you rest in peace...
dan berger
Friend
June 29, 2021
We had some good times and laughs my friend also we had a Great Time playing in K & D Bootery Company Band together and what we accomplished we also had a lot of fun playing on the same Pool Team R.I.P.
Jeff Wallace
June 29, 2021
