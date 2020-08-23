Patrick Garrett Berger

Patrick Garrett Berger, 29, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020. Patrick was born April 11, 1990, to Patrick W. Berger and Cindy Eirschele. He graduated from Central High School in 2008. Patrick loved to work with tools. He enjoyed carpentry work, electronics, and customizing his car. Early in life, Patrick was a champion skateboarder and downhill snowboarder. He will be missed by many and our grief is endless.

Patrick was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his aunt, Carol Goodman and uncle, Tom Berger. Patrick is survived by his father, Patrick; and his mother, Cindy Eirschele. He is further survived by his sisters, Brooke Richards, Katie Powell, and Nikki (Dan) Miller; and a brother, Aaron Richards, all from the La Crosse area. Most beloved in his life was his soul mate, Alysia Wick and their son, Easton. He will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. His precious four-legged friend, Buddy, is waiting for him to come home. Patrick's true treasure in life was his family. Blessed is his memory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Fathers Brian D. Konopa and Rick Roberts will officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date. Friends and family will gather at a later date for all to celebrate memories of our beloved Patrick.

