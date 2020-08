I knew Pat thru my brother Blaine. My brother has a great group of childhood/high school buddies and Pat was one of those. I would come home every Oktoberfest and inevitably run in to him at some point. If I didn't see him I would look for him so I could have a beer or 2 with him and we could chat and laugh about life. He was a great guy. My sympathies go out to his family.

Trina Friend August 24, 2020