Dr. Patrick Michael Pralle

ORINDA, Calif. -- Dr. Patrick Michael Pralle, of Orinda was born Dec. 29, 1942, in La Crosse, to Geraldine (Grove) and La Verne Pralle. His early days were spent on 10th street in La Crosse and the Pralle Family Farm, which is now Olive Juice Quilts and much of the Valley View Mall area. Pat and his brother, Timothy John Grove Pralle, shared adventures and chores on the farm, as well as at home helping their Mom and grandmother, Jophie. Sharing in these adventures was a loved cousin, Terry Mc Ardle. Pat worked at Noelke's to pay his own tuition for Aquinas High School, from which he was a proud to graduate. He was loyal to family and friends, especially his life-long friend, Gloria Mickschl.

Pat graduated from Marquette University Dental School in Milwaukee and began his career as a dentist briefly in a West Salem Dental Office before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Upon honorable discharge, Pat established a dental practice in Berkley, Calif., for over 30 years. Pat truly cared for his patients and his staff, especially Natally "Tally" and Maria.

Pat served in the U.S. Navy, saw active duty in the Vietnam War, and discharged as a Lieutenant Commander, remaining in the Naval Reserves to serve this country with honor until 1994. Pat remained in California, until his death Feb. 16, 2021, enjoying the hills of San Francisco, the oceanside of Sausalito, and the Napa Valley Wine Country. He was an avid car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, a "foody" before foodies had a name, and loved to show people around California. Pat was married and later divorced, but had a special love for Lisa and Danielle, his former wife, Gayle's nieces. Pat was close with his brother's children, Ryan, Sara (Wrobel), Brennan Pralle and his sister-in-law, Madonna (Johnston) Pralle, who shared Pat's love for books. Pat and his neighbors, Kathy and Pascal, became a very close-knit family, playing petanque, sharing good food, and always looking out for each other. He loved them so.

Pat is predeceased by both parents; grandparents; and "The Girls," his beloved great-aunts. He is survived by his brother, Tim; his aunt, Ione (Pralle) Severson; and many other Pralle/Grove family members whom he loved in his unique way.

Memorials in Pat's name to: SMIRK Foundation, 1637 Main Street, Onalaska, WI 54650 (Smiles Made in Random Kindness) provides dental care for children and youth that need care, but cannot afford it.

Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation, 521 S. 13th Street, La Crosse, WI 54601 Ensuring Catholic education is affordable and accessible to all.