Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul J. Dickman
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
720 Wisconsin Street
Cashton, WI

Paul J. Dickman

CASHTON, WI - Paul J. Dickman, 90, of Cashton, WI, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Rolling Hills Rehab Center in Sparta, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday, January 10, 2022, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Online Condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our sympathy. The were great neighbors and friends to Chester and Lucille. We have both tested positive for covid so are staying close to home.
Jim & Pat Schermerhorn
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results