Paul L. Herlitzke
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Paul L. Herlitzke

LA CROSSE - Paul L. Herlitzke, 94 of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse. There will be no visitation. A celebration of his life will follow the church service from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Hiawatha Room at the Freight House Restaurant 107 Vine St. A complete obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
11
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
4141 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse, WI
Feb
11
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Freight House Restaurant
107 Vine St., WI
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
So sorry!!
Sacia Betz Andersen
Family
January 15, 2022
