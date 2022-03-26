Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul F. Julien Ph.D.

Paul F. Julien, PhD

LA CROSSE - Paul Julien of La Crosse died at the age of 81 on January 12, 2022 following an extended illness. He is survived by his sister, Charlotte Hebeler and niece, Karin Hunter-Byrd (Michael), both of Denver, and numerous cousins and extended family.

Dr. Julien earned his doctorate in physics at the University of Michigan and a master's degree in physics from Michigan State University. While he was born and raised in the state of Michigan, he spent the majority of his working years in Boston and New York. Paul returned to the midwest in retirement, choosing La Crosse, the Wisconsin town of his mother's birth, and in which he had spent many summers.

Aside from physics, his second great interest was music. He taught himself to play a guitar in his teen years, and performed in interesting venues in both Boston and New York. Later, he taught himself to play the piano. He was an active member of the local La Crosse jazz club.

Following his express wishes, there was no funeral; however, a celebration of his life for family and friends will be held on April 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the Minneapolis area. Friends and family who wish to attend may contact his sister at [email protected] for the address and directions.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.