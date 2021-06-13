Paul N. Manter

WEST SALEM - Former UW-L English professor, Paul N. Manter, 86, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021, at Mulder Health Care Facility, surrounded by family members.

He loved his family and his Lake Neshonoc home. Paul will be greatly missed by his wife, Nelda; son, Vernon (Dawn); daughters: Valerie (Bruce) and Venitha (Jim); son-in-law, Jeff; sister, Wilma (Roy); grandchildren: Kalyn, Kendra, Erich, Jake, Zoe, Lara, and Sadie.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. To view the complete obituary and/or to offer online condolences, visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.