Paul N. Manter
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI

Paul N. Manter

WEST SALEM - Former UW-L English professor, Paul N. Manter, 86, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021, at Mulder Health Care Facility, surrounded by family members.

He loved his family and his Lake Neshonoc home. Paul will be greatly missed by his wife, Nelda; son, Vernon (Dawn); daughters: Valerie (Bruce) and Venitha (Jim); son-in-law, Jeff; sister, Wilma (Roy); grandchildren: Kalyn, Kendra, Erich, Jake, Zoe, Lara, and Sadie.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. To view the complete obituary and/or to offer online condolences, visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St, West Salem, WI
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St, West Salem, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
