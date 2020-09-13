Paul S. Wood

MANITOWOC, Wis. -- Paul S. Wood, 88, of Manitowoc passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at his home.

Paul was born May 16, 1932, in La Crosse, son of the late Marvin E. and Linda A. (Sisbach) Wood. He was a graduate of Viroqua High School. Paul joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. Paul was united in marriage to the former Margaret D. Mighall July 25, 1959, in La Crescent, Minn. Paul continued his education earning BS and MS degrees in education, from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Paul was a sixth grade teacher for the Manitowoc Public School System, for more than 30 years. Paul was an accomplished woodworker and woodcarver and enjoyed creating beautiful objects.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Margaret Wood, Manitowoc; one son and two daughters-in-law, Andrew and Jeanne Wood, Carbondale, Ill., Maria Wood, Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Nicole, Kasey, Paul and Jacob; two sisters, Glenda Lerum and Marlene Cravens; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother; and one son, Stephen Wood.

A private family memorial was held. Paul's remains will be laid to rest at Prospect Hill Cemetery, La Crescent, at a later date.

The Reinbold and Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the Wood family with funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com.