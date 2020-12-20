Menu
Pauline E. Dolder
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Pauline E. Dolder

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Surrounded by family, Pauline E. Dolder, 92, died of natural causes Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at SpringBrook Village of La Crescent. She was born Oct. 2, 1928, to Fred and Ida (Ingold) Kuntz in Rankin, Ill. She graduated from the Lakeview School of Nursing in Danville, Ill., in 1949. On March 20, 1951, she married Russell W. Dolder, and they were married for 28 years before he preceded her in death in 1979.

Pauline devoted the 40+ years of her professional nursing career to working in labor and delivery, and was instrumental in thousands of births over the years. Through the years Pauline lived in Tuscola, Ill., Necedah, Wis., and Ogden, Ill., where she worked at hospitals in Tuscola, Friendship, and Champaign, before retiring in 1993. During retirement, she traveled to Rome, Scotland, England, Hawaii, and the Canadian Rockies, with friends and cousins, and also enjoyed her quilting circle and church friends. In 2007, she moved to La Crescent, to be closer to family, and there she formed new friendships and enjoyed going to concerts and volunteering at Crucifixion Church. In 2018, she became a resident of SpringBrook Village of La Crescent Memory Care, where she established strong bonds with her caregivers. The family is very grateful to the staff at SpringBrook Village for the outstanding care she received during her time there.

She is survived by her daughters, Paula (Steven) Putziger, Patty (John) Hodal, Beth (Steve) Dolder-Zieke; and grandchildren, John Hodal, Dan Hodal, David (Amanda) Putziger, Mike (Darcy) Putziger, Margaret (David) Zieke-Patterson and Charlie (nee Sarah) Zieke. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Raymond and Warren; her sister, Irene; and her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Genevieve Richardson.

Due to COVID, a private, family service was held Dec. 12. Memorials may be given to the La Crescent Animal Rescue or Crucifixion Church in La Crescent. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Pauline's family:
I just learned of the death of your sweet, loving mother and was so saddened to hear of her passing. She was a dear friend to my own mother and they had many fun, happy outings together. I know they loved to go to garage sales (I still have a couple of things that were purchased at these sales!) and craft shows together and traveled together on numerous trips to visit their families, as well as their pilgrimage to Italy. I first got to know your mother at St. Lawrence on my trips to Illinois to visit my own family. She and my mother made a trip to Lincoln, NE, where I live, to visit us, on one occasion. It was such a delight to have them here and to get to know Pauline better. She held a very special place in my mother's heart and I know my mom was saddened when she could no longer visit frequently with your mother as they had for so many years.
You are lucky to have had her for a mother. I'm sure you will sorely miss her. Now she and Mom can catch up. May they rest in peace together in their heavenly home! Wishing peace to you all at this most difficult time.
Janet Buck
Janet Buck
Friend
December 29, 2020
Beth and family, I am so sorry to read of your mom's passing. May your memories with her and stories shared help you through your loss and sadness. God bless her memory, Tammy
Tammy Potaracke
December 27, 2020
Paula, Patti and Beth, I'm so sorry for your loss.
I really loved your mom, she was always so sweet and nice to me, as was your dad. My condolences to you and yours.
Sara Metheny
Friend
December 21, 2020
Paula, Patty and Beth. Fond memories of my two favorite red-heads (and one brunette) from Daggy Street days. Can still picture your wonderful Mom and Dad from back then and later visit to Necedah. Miss you all.
Rodney Gipson
Friend
December 20, 2020
Chuck and I are very sorry for your loss. Your Mother was a loving and kind person. Prayers and comfort for all of your family.
Chuck and Sara Holmes
Tuscola, IL
Sara Holmes
Friend
December 20, 2020
I always admired your mom. Her example was one reason I became a nurse. Thinking of all you girls, but especially Paula.
Jane Mason Jones
Acquaintance
December 20, 2020
Love you Beth. My heart is wishing you peace.
Mary Turner
Friend
December 18, 2020
Only meeting her a couple of times, it was clear that Pauline was warm and hospitable. Making people feel at ease seemed to be her priority. She passed that capacity on to Beth snd all her family, I'm sure. Rest and move peacefully in your new life. Blessings to all.
Vicki Lopez-Kaley
Friend
December 18, 2020
I am so thankful I got to spend time with Pauline this past year. She had the best sense of humor and the biggest smile! I will never forget her. RIP sweet Pauline.
Crystal Slater
Friend
December 18, 2020
