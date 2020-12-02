Pauline Jean Hanson

VIROQUA -- Pauline Jean Hanson, 69, of Viroqua passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. She was born Dec. 14, 1959, in Richland Center, Wis., to the late Harrison and Portia (Wells) Schoville. She grew up in Viola and graduated from Kickapoo High School and U.W. Platteville, with a degree in elementary education.

She worked at Viroqua Area schools as a para-educator for 29 years. She enjoyed the kids she worked with at the school. She married Odean Hanson Aug. 11, 1973, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage. The couple had three sons. Pauline had a passion for knitting and quilting. She loved making quilts for her family. She also enjoyed ceramics, could always be found with a book and took pride in her gardens. She never missed her grandchildren's sporting events.

Survivors include her husband, Odean; three sons, Bryan (Tami) Hanson, Mark Hanson, and Greg Hanson; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Logan, Preston, Carson, and Quinn; two brothers, William (Dianne) Schoville and Nick (Lori) Schoville; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Robert and Donald Schoville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alpha1 Foundation at www.alpha1.org.

A private funeral service will be held at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Pauline's family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff members at Vernon Memorial Hospital and Gundersen Health System for the compassionate care they provided.