Peggy L. Crowley

Peggy L. Crowley, 71 of La Crosse passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd S., La Crosse.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.