Peggy M. Perkins Lawrence

JANESVILLE - Peggy M. Perkins Lawrence was born at home in Viola, WI, March 10, 1929 to Floyd C. Perkins and Agnes E. Hadley. She was fouth of nine children. Peggy went to the Viola school and she and her best friend Lorraine Lieurance roamed and explored all the hills and caves. She would climb to the top of the hill across from their house on HWY 56 about 1 1/2 miles E. of Viola and yodel her heart out and all the people in town would know it was Peggy.

On December 17, 1945 she married Floyd Lawrence while he was still in the Navy. He had just returned from service in the South Pacific. They cash rented a farm at La Farge, WI and raised tobacco and had 1/4 acre of cucumbers. In 1951 they moved to Beloit and Clinton area where their children graduated from high school. Peggy worked at Oaks Manufacturing and Hart relay in Elkhorn, WI. In 1969 they bought a beef and hog farm near Westby, WI. Peggy received her CNA license and worked at the Vernon Manner Nursing home for 20 years. She earned her real estate license and simultaneously sold real estate for 43 years. Floyd and Peggy were married for almost 60 years when he passed away in 2004. Peggy loved to travel with her sister, Shirley, they made many trips together to Costa Rico, Israel, Jamaica and Alaska.

In 2010 Peggy met Ken Childs. They have had a wonderful time together. They also loved to travel going to Peru twice, Ireland and Scotland and traveled all of the Wisconsin State Historical sites. They moved from the Viroqua area three years ago to Pharr, TX to get out of the cold winters of WI.

Peggy came back to WI, the first week of November 2021 and passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from cancer at the age of 92 at her daughter, Cheryl's home in Janesville. She is survived by one son-in-law, Richard Salisbury of Lewisburg, OH; two daughters: Cheryl (Mike) Enright of Janesville, WI and Laura (Jim) Morrison of Poplar Grove, IL; one son, Randy (Verna) Lawrence of Viroqua, WI; her friend and companion, Ken Childs of Pharr, TX. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd; daughter, Shelia; one sister and four brothers.

We would like to thank the Mercy Hospice for all their kind help with Mom in her last days.

Coulee Region Cremation Group in Onalaska, WI is helping with the arrangements.

Memorial service will be at the United Methodist Church in La Farge, WI, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jorge Ochou Lonji officiating. Burial will be at the Bear Creek Cemetery in La Farge.