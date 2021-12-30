Menu
Peggy Prinz
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
401 Main St
Onalaska, WI

Peggy Schaffer Prinz

HOLMEN - Peggy Schaffer Prinz, 85 of Holmen passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2021 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Holmen Lutheran Church Youth Program, 228 Morris Street, Holmen, WI. 54636

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Dickinson Funeral Home (Onalaska)
401 Main Street, Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
I would always smile when I seen her pull in to visit Melissa, Aiden and Addie. The kids running out to greet her, Such a wonderful family! I am sorry for your loss. God bless you all
Jon Rude
January 3, 2022
Would see Peggy while out walking the dog. Always had a Big Hi! or a Big Smile and Wave. Made my day.
Norman Clark
January 2, 2022
Oh Melissa.. We have such happy memories of meeting your mom and dad out on the river. Peggy was always so much fun. I don´t remember her without a smile. We´d sit in the sand and talk about our kids. She loved you so much, and was a very proud mom. She was one in a million. You are in our thoughts. Chris and Greg Noelke
Chris & Greg Noelke
Friend
January 1, 2022
I enjoyed reading where the children of Peggy will continue her love of spreading PEACE AND KINDNESS. God Bless all of your souls!!
Gary Becker
Other
December 30, 2021
