Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter J. Renstrom
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Green Bay
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI

Peter J. Renstrom

With deepest sorrow we announce the loss of Peter Joel Renstrom, age 34 beloved son, brother, and family member, passed away Friday May 28, 2021. Peter was born January 3, 1987 in La Crosse, WI. After graduating from Central High School he moved to Green Bay, WI.

Peter was an avid sports fan, especially Wisconsin teams. His interests included personal fitness, golf, softball, tennis, history, coins and collectibles.

He was adored by his niece, nephews, and cousins for his playful spirit and tenderness. He enjoyed time spent with his adorable French Bulldog "Rocco". He was compassionate and always put others first. His charismatic personality and outgoing nature attracted many friends and acquaintances. He had a heart of gold which he shared with everyone.

Peter will be missed everyday by his girlfriend Ashley Krueger and her son Landon, his parents, Joel and Denise, brothers, Nicholas and Robert, his loving grandmothers, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, and cousins.

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal."

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating his life will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home. To share a memory or for directions please visit www. NewcomerGreenBay.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shelby Youth Baseball. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Newcomer Funeral Home - Green Bay
340 S Monroe Ave, Green Bay, WI
Jun
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Newcomer Funeral Home - Green Bay
340 S Monroe Ave, Green Bay, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Green Bay
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - Green Bay.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I knew Pete briefly through my son Scott. They went through JN together and Pete was a friend to Scott and we experienced his caring spirit. My heart goes out to the family as the loss is great and I’m sure your journey has been unbearable. It’s hard to understand. All I know is God is close to those deep in sorrow and I pray for healing and comfort. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Grace Lindner
Acquaintance
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results