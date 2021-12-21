Menu
Phil Schreiner
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
Phil Schreiner

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Phil Schreiner, age 80, on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He loved fiercely and deeply, and the family takes great comfort in knowing that he is now at peace with the love of his life, Dianne.

Phil was born February 14, 1941, to Leander and Christine (Walters) Schreiner in Watkins, MN. He was a 1959 graduate of St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring, MN. He proudly served in the United States Army.

Phil was united in marriage to Dianne Froehling September 4, 1964, at St. Anthony's Church in Watkins, MN. Together they resided in Little Falls, MN, where he was a salesman until he discovered photography while working at Silkers Studio. In 1978, they moved to Tomah, WI, when they purchased Harold's Studio of Photography which became Schreiner's Studio. Phil gained the nickname "Flash", as he captured many milestones and memories for local families over the years. He won many professional photography awards during his career. Phil retired from the photography business in 2011 and began driving for Tomah Schools. He loved puzzles, golfing, fishing and the Packers! You could almost always catch him in the morning at one of his local hangouts with his buddies, having breakfast, chewing the fat and "borrowing" the comics from the town's paper. And ask anyone, he had one of the best and most contagious laughs around.

He was a man who loved to serve-from a regular reader at church, to the choir, to The Knights of Columbus. Phil truly knew how to use his gifts to be a blessing to others. Perhaps most notable is his exceeding pride in his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed attending as many activities as he could.

He is survived by his children: Kathy Oliver (husband, Kevin), Philip Schreiner (wife, Layla), and Paul Schreiner (wife, Alison). He leaves behind a legacy of joy with his grandchildren: Beau Oliver (wife, Brooke and children Hudson and Karysn); Brielle Cunningham (husband, John and children Aubree and Aiden); Ben Oliver (wife, Cori); Matthew and Jack Schreiner; Noah Nauman (wife, Nikki and their children, Izeyha, Joshua and Adalyn) and Logan Nauman, siblings, Beverly Schreiner, Rita (Chuck) Wolin, Richard Schreiner, Janet (James) Hansen, Karen (Gary) Ashfeld and Steve (Mary) Schreiner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Leila Froehling, Donald Froehling, Joe Froehling, Doug (Margaret) Fobbe and Margaret Froehling; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dianne, his brother, Vernon Schreiner, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mathew and Francine Froehling, brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law: Fabian (Bernice) Nohner, Eldred Froehling, Corrine Froehling, Jeanne Froehling and Eugene Froehling.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Tomah, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Hospital or Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 21, 2021.
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
Dear Kathy, Philip and Paul, I so want to be with you for the wake today and funeral. I thought so much of your dad and always enjoyed time with him. He and your mother Diane leave you with a great Legacy to carry on. Loving family and time together, having fun and looking on the bright side of things, no matter how hard things get at times. I will be with you via Live stream! Love and prayers, S. Shaorn
Sister Sharon Nohner
Family
December 21, 2021
