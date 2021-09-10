Phila J. Taylor

TOMAH - Phila J. Taylor, age 76, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem. She was born March 19, 1945, to James and Dorothy Hughart.

She was married to Robert Taylor for over 20 years. Later after they divorced, she met Ben Rose. They lived in California until his death, and then she returned home. Phila was a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn in Tomah for many years, before she become ill. She enjoyed all types of flowers, as well as doing her crossword puzzles, and watching her Western shows. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her sons: William (Diana Owen) Taylor, Robert Taylor, and Barry (Bobby Jo) Taylor; grandchildren: Jessica, Todd, and Abby Taylor, Aden, Gus, and Ashton Owen, Courtney and Ryan Taylor, Chris Taylor, Kayla (Brett Betthauser) Taylor, Ashley (Robert) Pilkin; 11 great grandchildren; her sister, Bev (Charles) Gonzales; and brother, Tom Hughart.

Phila was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Taylor; her sisters: Edith Rudolph and Joan Meachem; and her brothers: James Hughart, Jr. and William Hughart.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede officiated. Burial will be held at a later date.

