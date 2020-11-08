Philip Akright

Philip Akright, 82, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at SpringBrook Memory Center, La Crescent, Minn.

He was born April 23, 1938, in La Crosse, to Harry V. and Frances (Frohock) Akright.

Philip attended and graduated Logan High School in 1955, and shortly thereafter he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1956 to 1958. Phil was stationed in Toul, France.

After he completed his military duty, he worked and lived in Bensenville, Ill., for five years. He then enrolled in Pillsbury Baptist Bible College, for four years and earned a degree in bachelor of arts and graduated May 29, 1969. After he had worked at several jobs, he was hired by Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and worked as a patient orderly, during which time he took wonderful care of the patients and made many friends. He retired from Gundersen after 38 years of employment. Phil was a die-hard Packers fan and Brewers fan. One of his favorite trips was going on a bus trip to see the Brewers. Phil had a sweet tooth and also a love of pizza, which he enjoyed sharing with friends and family. Phil loved going for walks, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends. Phil had a strong faith in God and was a kind and generous person.

He is survived by nieces, Nadine Johnson of La Crosse, Becky Limberg, Debra Vickers, Kathryn Akright, all of Mesa, Ariz., Julie Mattei of Pearle, Ariz., Heidi King of Frisco, Texas, Amy Akright of Sun Prairie, Wis.; and a very special great-niece, Olivia Limberg of Mesa. He is also survived by nephews, Jason Limberg of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Burt Akright of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Dan Akright of Maplewood, Minn.; many great-nieces and nephews; relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Harry Jr., Charles, William, Jim and Jack; a sister, Pat Limberg; and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to especially thank his close, lifelong friends, Dawn Michaels and Debi Wagner, who were always there for him. Thank you to Dr. John Udell, for his compassionate care of Philip. The family would also like to thank SpringBrook Memory Center in La Crescent, St. Croix Hospice, and Tami Wamsley, at Altra Federal Credit Union for all of their assistance and support.

Phil's pleasant personality was contagious to everyone he met. He left us all with many cherished memories. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

Memorials in remembrance of Phil can be directed to the Gundersen Medical Foundation. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

