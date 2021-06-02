Philip F. Solverson

Viroqua lost one of its heroes on May 28, 2021, when Philip F. Solverson, aged 74 years, 10 months and 28 days stepped into Eternity and flew into the arms of Christ, surrounded by his loving family.

Philip Fodness Solverson was born on the family farm in rural Viroqua on June 30, 1946, to Peter and Mabel (Fodness) Solverson. Eldest of three children, Philip, along with his brother Mark and sister Jean, enjoyed their life on the farm. Following his graduation from Viroqua High School he attended the University of Wisconsin in Platteville, later transferring to the University of Wisconsin in Madison. There he graduated from the Farm & Industry Short Course.

He met Maribeth Maag in 1972, and they married in 1973. They were blessed with three fine sons, as well as three much-loved grandsons. Early in his life, Phil had found great fulfillment in working on the family dairy farm, later starting and operating Solverson Agronomics. After transferring his agronomy business to CYA Agronomy, he continued to support, serve and teach in the farming community.

Throughout his life, Phil believed in giving back to his community in gratitude for a life of joy and success. He served an even broader community in many ways: as a Viroqua Fire Department Fire Fighter, as an EMT with both Tri State Ambulance and in the Emergency Department of Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. Additionally, he served as a Vernon County Board Supervisor, a member of the County's Unified Board, the Viroqua Area School Board Chairman, a Farm Bureau Board Member, an Immanuel Lutheran Council Member, as well as being a member Viroqua Jaycees and Viroqua Eagles Club 2707.

He was a man of the earth, with a deep love for farming and all of nature. He instilled in his family this same sense of awe, regard and respect. He loved to go camping, and passed that love on to his family. The stories of their yearly adventures out West and up North have become legend.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Maribeth (Maag) Solverson, of Viroqua; sons: Tim (Becky) Solverson, and their children: Andrew, Alex, and Austin of Viroqua; Peter Solverson of Viroqua; and Dr. Patrick (Dr. Rachel Landman) Solverson, of Spokane, WA.

Additionally, he is survived by two siblings: Mark (Rondi) Solverson, Viroqua, and Jean Blaha of Albuquerque, NM; his nephews and nieces: Erik (Ruth) Solverson, Karen (Theron Rodgers) Blaha, Ingrid (Tim) Solverson-Keneipp; his sister-in-law, Patricia Leonard; and nephews Matthew (Valerie) and Joel Leonard all of Chicago; and many grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Maag; a brother-in-law, Dr. Mike Blaha of St. Louis; and his nephew, Dr. Brian Blaha.

Phil had great friends whom he treasured and held closely in his heart. We are especially grateful for his friendships with Dr. Steve and Mrs. Sharon Solverson, and Mr. Richard Mrs. Bonnie Running. He loved playing cards, traveling "Up North" and genuinely enjoying life with them. He always held Dr. SueEllen Robertson in the highest regard, and would have been so pleased knowing how helpful she is to the family during this time.

There is a long list of people that supported the family ... but we'd like to express our deepest gratitude to the heroes and healers at the La Farge Clinic, Our House Senior Living in Richland Center; Creamery Creek Memory Care, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Vernon Manor in Viroqua; and St. Croix Hospice.

Philip was a private man of deep faith, one who demonstrated his faith through helping others without hesitation. His legacy is that of having creating a life of love for his family, as well as one of service to his community, which was freely and willingly given with unceasing compassion and strength. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Phil's life will be held on July 10, 2021, at E6112 State HWY 56, (3 miles west of Viroqua at the intersection of 56 and Springville Road). The Service of Remembrance will start at 3 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Blessed be his soul as he soars into Heaven and is greeted by His Savior, family and friends who have gone before him.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a dementia organization or your favorite public service organization are appreciated. https:/www.theaftd.org/ - https:/www.alz.org/

Blessed be the memory of Philip Fodness Solverson.