Philomena O'Keefe Doran

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Philomena Doran, passed away peacefully in Lawrenceville, GA, Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Due to Covid, a delayed service is being held at Blessed Sacrament Church on Thursday July 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Catholic Cemetery. There will be a reception afterward.