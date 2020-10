Phyliss Marie Vollrath

Phyliss Marie Vollrath, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1936, to Donald Nelson and Mabel Kruk. Phyllis had four daughters, Debbie, Elaine, Joyce and Diana; two sons, Danny and Dale; nine grandchildren, Michael and Marcus Barr, Austin Kappers and Karyn Nudo, Jennifer, Joshua and Jeremy Short, Dustin and Brian Lewis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.