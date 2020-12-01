Phyllis I. Daniel nee Schrader

FENNIMORE, Wis./LA CROSSE -- Phyllis I. Daniel nee Schrader, 99, of Fennimore, formerly of La Crosse, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Devine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, Fennimore. She was born in La Crosse Feb. 8, 1921, to Walter and Minnie (Priebe) Schrader. On Sept. 11, 1943, Phyllis married Arthur Daniel and he preceded her in death Feb. 12, 1996.

Phyllis retired from the La Crosse Rubber Mills and was a longtime volunteer at St. Francis Hospital La Crosse. She was a Charter Member of Good Shepherd English Evangelical Lutheran Church, La Crosse.

Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Debra (Gary) Snodgrass; son, Paul (Judith) Daniel; six grandchildren, Heather (Thomas) Dunkle, Michael (Rebecca) Snodgrass, Colleen (Cooney), Emily, Sean (Denise) and Moire Daniel; 12 great-grandchildren, Michael Kirk, Cristien (Alannah) Dunkle, Emily (Ryan) Jennings, Molly (Arturo) Dunkle, Conner (Lianne) Dunkle, Kenneth, Olivia and Joseph Snodgrass, Arthur, Patrick, Aidan and Leah Daniel; four great-great grandchildren, Echo and Gibson Jennings and Roland and Khellis Dunkle; many nieces, nephews, and their families.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Tomas (Colleen) Daniel; four brothers, Harvey (Helen) Schrader, Willard (Mildred) Schrader, Roland (Vivian) Schrader, Vernon (Jean) Schrader; and one sister, Ruth (Mark) Hauswirth.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and face masks will be mandatory.

Memorials may be given to Mayo Clinic Health System Franciscan Health Care, La Crosse.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.