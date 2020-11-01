Phyllis Lorraine Johnson

Phyllis Lorraine Johnson, 91, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Phyllis was born Sept. 17, 1929, to Henry and Edna (Prindle) Harris. She grew up helping on several farms her parents rented in the Viroqua area, which instilled in her a tremendous work ethic and a desire to help others. She attended several one room schools in the Viroqua area and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1946. Her parents bought a large farm in 1952, near La Crosse in Smith Valley, where she continued to help when needed.

Phyllis married Lester Johnson in Viroqua, Oct. 2, 1948. They moved to La Crosse, where she worked at several La Crosse department stores over the years. She was a much beloved bailiff in the La Crosse Court System for 30 years. Many of those years were spent in Judge Dennis Montabon's court. She was an excellent baker and shared her baked goods with thousands of jurors and court staff over the years.

Phyllis also loved sports and she was a very good athlete. She was a skilled pitcher for nearly 40 years, on La Crosse women's softball teams. The majority of these years she pitched for a very good team sponsored by Howie's HOF Brau. When on the mound she was affectionately called "Grandma," by many younger players on the opposing teams. Many times, with her high arc and accurate pitches, she would then proceed to strike out those younger players. She retired from softball at the age of 70. She bowled for over 50 years at South Lanes. She also golfed, played volleyball, basketball, horse shoes and bean bag.

Phyllis also enjoyed traveling. She made five trips to Norway, one to Singapore, and many trips to Nevada. Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev., were her favorites. She also was known to frequent area casinos with family and friends. She was a very active member of the community. Phyllis was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for over 50 years. She was an active member of Rebecca Myrick Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Post 52 American Legion Auxiliary, Concordia Aid Society, Norskedalen and the Moose Lodge. She also was very active with mobile meals.

Phyllis was one of the most selfless and caring individuals you could ever meet. Her family always came first, but her friends were a close second. She was always there to help out when needed and never missed a family sporting event or activity.

Those who survive her and who will deeply miss her, but are left with many fond and cherished memories of her, are her husband, Lester;, two children, Donna Kowal (Tim Ellefson) and Doug (Cathy) Johnson; four grandchildren, Chris (Wendy) Freitag, Craig (Heather) Kowal, Matt (Jennie) Johnson and Andy (Kelly) Johnson; 12 great-grandchildren, Miranda, Brandon, Kasey, Kinsey, Sydney, Cailie, Madison, Ian, Tyler, Soren, Lee and Liza; seven great-great-grandchildren, Henry, Theodore, Maxwell, Reece, Benson, Walker and Quinn. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Harris; and sister, Farrel (Carl) Deml; sisters-in-law, Alice Johnson, Ruth Ann Johnson and Karen Johnson; brothers-in-law, David Johnson, John Haar; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Laurence and Julia Johnson; sisters-in-law, Judy Haar, Lois Harris and Beverly Johnson; brothers-in-law, Arnold Johnson, Kenneth Johnson and Monroe Johnson.

Our family would like to thank Bethany St, Josephs Care Center, Hearten House 2 and Gundersen Health System, for the wonderful care they provided to Phyllis over the past year.

A private family memorial service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life and remembrance will be held at a later date when the social distancing requirements can hopefully be lifted.

Memorials in remembrance of Phyllis can be directed to the Gundersen Medical Foundation or the organization of donor's choice.

