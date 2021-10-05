Menu
Priscilla Reinhart
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Priscilla (Cil) Reinhart

Priscilla Cil Reinhart, 88, of La Crosse was called to her heavenly home Monday, October 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home. She was born December 13, 1932, to Edward Kletzke and Anna Harder Kletzke in Brownsville, Minnesota.

Cil met the love of her life Dale Reinhart and they were married on November 20, 1951. Cil and Dale were devoted Catholics, and their faith was present in all aspects of their life; Cil was a very caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, always putting her family's needs before her own. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her family. We remember fondly her talent and passion for sewing clothing for her children and grandchildren, baking for family gatherings including birthday and wedding cakes, and tending to her garden. She was a loving, strong, caring, hard-working, giving mother who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. In Christ's name and through his love, Cil is now once again with her soulmate Dale in the presence of God's love.

Survivors include her children: Darlene Kerska (Fred), John Reinhart (Debbie), Jeff Reinhart (Sandy), and Diane Frick (Greg) all of La Crosse, Mike Reinhart (Carol) of Dallas, and her sisters in-law Joanne (Gail) Kletzke of Brownsville and Elaine Gavin (Lawrence) of Caledonia. She is further survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Priscilla is preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 69 years Dale, her parents: Edward and Anna Kletzke; her brothers: Bob (Betty) Kletzke, Edward Jr. (Betty) Kletzke, and Gail Kletzke; her sisters: Vivian (John) Theobald, , Mildred (Vernon) Fitzpatrick, and Karine Hanson; her in-laws: John and Susie Reinhart; her son in-law Fred Kerska; brothers in-law and sisters in-law: Raymond Reinhart, Lawrence Gavin, Patricia (Joe) Spinner, and infant Elizabeth Reinhart.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Avenue Street La Crosse on Thursday October 7, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse. Rev. Peter Raj will officiate with burial to be held in the Catholic Cemetery St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum. A visitation will start at 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at Church on Friday. Following the services, a lunch will be served at 12:00 PM in the Blessed Sacrament Parish Center.

Pallbearers will be Justin Reinhart, Joel Reinhart, Brad Reinhart, Bethany Gale, Bobby Reinhart, Rachel Reinhart.

On-line condolences may be offered at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Oct
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse, WI
Oct
8
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
130 Losey Blvd., South, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Noel and Carol Jordan
October 7, 2021
Darlene, so very sorry for your loss. May she be at peace. Know I am sending sympathy and prayers to you and your famiky
Zoe Bott
Friend
October 5, 2021
My condolences to Cil's family. I regret that I will not be able to attend the visitation or the funeral. May God grant her the reward of her labors.
Monsignor Michael Gorman
Friend
October 5, 2021
She is a beautiful person and a wonderful example to us.
sheila steele
October 5, 2021
I am so thankful for having known Cil and so very thankful daily for all she thought me. What an amazing soul.
Jeannie Kendhammer
October 5, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Cil, was always the most accepting of all visitors. Every time our family would visit for any family functions she showed and shared her love. We will miss her presence, may she Rest In Peace ❤
Todd Spinner
Family
October 4, 2021
