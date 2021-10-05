Priscilla (Cil) Reinhart

Priscilla Cil Reinhart, 88, of La Crosse was called to her heavenly home Monday, October 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home. She was born December 13, 1932, to Edward Kletzke and Anna Harder Kletzke in Brownsville, Minnesota.

Cil met the love of her life Dale Reinhart and they were married on November 20, 1951. Cil and Dale were devoted Catholics, and their faith was present in all aspects of their life; Cil was a very caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, always putting her family's needs before her own. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her family. We remember fondly her talent and passion for sewing clothing for her children and grandchildren, baking for family gatherings including birthday and wedding cakes, and tending to her garden. She was a loving, strong, caring, hard-working, giving mother who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. In Christ's name and through his love, Cil is now once again with her soulmate Dale in the presence of God's love.

Survivors include her children: Darlene Kerska (Fred), John Reinhart (Debbie), Jeff Reinhart (Sandy), and Diane Frick (Greg) all of La Crosse, Mike Reinhart (Carol) of Dallas, and her sisters in-law Joanne (Gail) Kletzke of Brownsville and Elaine Gavin (Lawrence) of Caledonia. She is further survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Priscilla is preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 69 years Dale, her parents: Edward and Anna Kletzke; her brothers: Bob (Betty) Kletzke, Edward Jr. (Betty) Kletzke, and Gail Kletzke; her sisters: Vivian (John) Theobald, , Mildred (Vernon) Fitzpatrick, and Karine Hanson; her in-laws: John and Susie Reinhart; her son in-law Fred Kerska; brothers in-law and sisters in-law: Raymond Reinhart, Lawrence Gavin, Patricia (Joe) Spinner, and infant Elizabeth Reinhart.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Avenue Street La Crosse on Thursday October 7, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse. Rev. Peter Raj will officiate with burial to be held in the Catholic Cemetery St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum. A visitation will start at 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at Church on Friday. Following the services, a lunch will be served at 12:00 PM in the Blessed Sacrament Parish Center.

Pallbearers will be Justin Reinhart, Joel Reinhart, Brad Reinhart, Bethany Gale, Bobby Reinhart, Rachel Reinhart.

