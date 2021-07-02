Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rachel Kimberly Tatu
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
2224 Superior Ave
Tomah, WI

Rachel Kimberly Tatu

Rachel Kimberly Tatu, age 28, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home. She was born September 14, 1992, in Tomah, Wisconsin.

Rachel was currently working at the Morrow Home in Sparta. She was a compassionate and loving person who took great pride in caring for the elderly.

Rachel loved animals of all kinds; she raised, rescued and loved many over her lifetime. More than anything, she loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her mother and step-father: Sharon (Alan) Tatu-Pisarek; her grandmother, Judy Tatu; her brother and sister-in-law: Steven (Britney) Tatu and their children: Athena, Jude, Israel and Grace "Josie"; a special friend, Charlie Walters; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dennis Tatu and maternal and paternal great grandparents.

A Celebration of Rachel's life was held Friday, June 25, 2021. Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah assisted the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jul. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.