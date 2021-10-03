Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ralph W. Olson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Ralph W. Olson

LA CROSSE - Ralph W. Olson, 86, of La Crosse, WI., died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was born in La Crosse on November 15, 1934 to Oscar and Gertrude (Zierfus) Olson.

Ralph grew up in La Crosse and attended Logan High School where he would learn to play the trombone. Later he would play in the City Band and the Jerry Gilbertson Band. Ralph served his country with the United States Army where he was a Financial Clerk while stationed in Stuttgart, Germany.

He married Marjory M. Levendoski and lived in Concord, CA. He commuted to San Francisco where he worked as a Financial officer with Wells Fargo Bank for 18 years. Later, they moved back to Wisconsin and he was employed by Northern Engraving in Lansing, IA., until retirement.

In addition to his wife Marjory, he is survived by one sister JoAnn Thrun. He was preceded in death by one sister Joyce Sagen.

Graveside services for Ralph will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Stoddard Village Cemetery. Rev. Martin Yeager will officiate. To leave online condolences please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Stoddard Village Cemetery
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.