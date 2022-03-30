Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ramala Kirking
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
720 Wisconsin Street
Cashton, WI

Ramala Kirking

CASHTON - Ramala Kirking, 98, of Cashton, WI, died peacefully at her home, surrounded in love by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Ramala's life will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited Thursday, March 31, 2022, beginning with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m. followed by visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Visitation will also be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.