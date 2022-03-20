Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randy Robert Gruntzel
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Randy Robert Gruntzel

LA CROSSE - Randy Robert Gruntzel, 63, of La Crosse, passed away March 14, 2022 at Mayo Hospital surrounded by family. He was born April 12, 1958 to Orville and Velma (Julson) Gruntzel.

He graduated from Logan High School and then moved to Tennessee. He recently moved back to La Crosse to be near family.

He is survived by a daughter, Noreen; sister and brothers: JoAnn Henderson, Ron (Pat), Terry (Rita), Les, David, Dale (Vonda) and Mark along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; brother, Jerel; sister-in-law, Mary and brother-in-law, Roger Henderson.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Mayo ICU and Mayo Cancer Center for the compassionate care they provided Randy and the family.

A private family gathering will be at later date. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry to hear of your loss. Our condolences and Payers go out to all the families.
Bill & Kim Hart
Friend
March 21, 2022
Sorry to hear about Randy. We ‘went’ out for a while in high school. He would hop the train (or at least that’s what he told me) to come see me on the south side. Nice memories.
Renee Bogie (Johnson)
Friend
March 20, 2022
I am so sorry to hear this! My thoughts and prayers are with all of the Gruntzel family at this difficult time. May God bless Randy, and all who knew and loved him.
Kim Henderson
March 19, 2022
Sorry to learn of your brother Randy's passing! Prayers to all.
Linda Wing
Friend
March 16, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results