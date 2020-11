Randy James Sonsalla

ARCADIA -- Randy James Sonsalla, 68, of Arcadia passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will take place. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, Arcadia. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.