Randy Roy "Barney" Stephens
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Randy 'Barney' Roy Stephens

Randy "Barney" Roy Stephens, 67, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

He was born Nov. 15, 1952, to Clarance and Evelyn Stephens.

Barney was an avid Vikings fan, even though he lived across the river. In his eyes his friends were considered family, along with his dogs, Max and Bear, which now he can run with. He was a loyal employee of Northwest Hardwoods, since graduating high school, until his illness.

Due to COVID-19, no service will be held at this time. Since he loved to just belt songs out of nowhere, when you hear one that makes you remember him, have a toast in his honor.

He is survived by his brother, Gary (Jan) Stephens; and sister Joan (Norbert) Carmin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarance and Evelyn Stephens; and his brothers, Merrill, Bill, and Rick.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
