Ray Duane Ihle

COON VALLEY, WI - Ray Duane Ihle, 52, of Coon Valley, died unexpectedly Friday, April 1, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com