Raymond E. Beaser

HOLMEN - Raymond E. Beaser, 85, of Holmen passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, peacefully in the arms of his wife and daughter.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Onalaska Legion, 731 Sand Lake Road Onalaska WI. A service will be at 1:00 p.m. with Military Rites to immediately follow. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting his family with arrangements.