Raymond E. "Bud" Mundsack

LA CROSSE - Raymond E. "Bud" Mundsack, 80, of La Crosse, died on Friday, December 31, 2021, in his home. He was born on February 6, 1941, in rural Genoa to Elmer and Meta (Mueller) Mundsack. He married Karen J. Anderson on May 19, 1962.

Bud worked at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery for 37 years. He then worked with his daughter at Ross Furniture in La Crosse and was able to baby sit full time for his last grandchild, Harper. He always loved kids, and even to the end was able to hold and cuddle them.

He is survived by his wife Karen; children: Colleen Jankowski, of La Crosse, Steven (Pat) Mundsack, of Genoa, and Jan (Brian) Lee, of Stoddard, WI; nine grandchildren: Chandler, Keegan (Katie), and Grace Campbell, Harper Jankowski, Kate (Talon) Sharp and Matt (Gen) Mundsack, and Andy (Shelbie) and Olivia Lee; seven great-grandchildren: and his brother Allan Mundsack, of Sherman Oaks, Cal.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters: Carol Henning, Mary Getter, and Myrna Zahn.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave, South. Pastor Silas Schmitzer will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the time of services at the funeral home on Friday. A private burial will take place in German Cemetery, Genoa, WI, at a later date.

The family wishes to send special words of appreciation to Gundersen Health System Hospice physician and nursing staff; their care and kind words of support have meant a great deal to our family. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Pastor Silas Schmitzer for his compassion and home visits.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Stoddard, WI.

