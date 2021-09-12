Raymund H.G. Hahn

STILLWATER, MN - Raymund H.G. Hahn, 102, died August 31, 2021.

He is survived by four children: Diane (George) Waldow, Renae (Paul) Eckberg, Alan Hahn, and Terry Hahn (Karla Kensinger); five grandchildren: Kelly (John) Perry, Chelsea Eckberg, Leslie (Kristoffer) Shideman, Heidi (Luke) Zenger, and Jamie (Savannah) Eckberg; five great-grandchildren: Johannah, Jordan and Damien Perry, and Zoey and Pearl Zenger; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ray has been reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 74 years, Esther; his daughter Bonnie; grandson Michael; his parents; and eight brothers and sisters.

Ray was born in rural Jefferson Township, Houston County, MN, on October 18, 1918, to Henry and Bertha (nee Pohlman) Hahn. Ray was called to serve his country during WWII and spent three years in Brisbane, Australia and New Guinea as a welder with the Army Air Force. Ray and Esther met prior to and corresponded during the war, and were married on June 2, 1946 in Caledonia. They made their home in La Crescent for over sixty years, and were charter members of Prince of Peace church. Ray spent his career working in automotive body repair.

Ray enjoyed spending time with his family, working with his hands, fixing things that had broken, and savoring dessert. He will be remembered for his humility, quiet strength, quick wit and humor, and his steadfast devotion to his wife and family.

The family will receive visitors at Prince of Peace Lutheran church on September 25 at 12:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m, with Pastor Kent Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Schumacher-Kish is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace.