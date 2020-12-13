Rebecca 'Becky' Langrehr

BANGOR -- Rebecca "Becky" Langrehr, 78, of Bangor died peacefully at Gundersen Health System Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1942, to Leif and Lilah (Lunde) Swiggum. Becky married Larry Langrehr May 2, 1964. They lived in Fish Creek and farmed for many years, where they raised their six children. Becky later worked at the Bangor Feed Mill and also at Linda's Bakery. She was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy!

Becky is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Randy (Amy) Langrehr, Bruce (Nicole) Langrehr, Jim (Kelly) Langrehr, Todd Langrehr, Julie (Tim) Michaels and Peggy (Keith) Kirkey; her grandchildren, Krystal, Alyssa, Brienna (Justin), Cody (Shelby), Courtney, Allison, Megan, Nathan, Riley, Shayna, JT and Trevor; and her great-grandchildren, Makenna, Ezra, and Everly. Becky is also survived by her siblings, Shirley, LuEtta, Barb, Lois, Bonnie, Don and Joyce; and her in-laws, Liz, Lorna, Mae and Harriet; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Leonard.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Bangor. Pastor Steven Olson will officiate. Burial will take place in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes, Bangor Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

A special thank you to the nurses at Gundersen Lutheran for taking such good care of Mom in her final days. We are thankful that Mom can now "Sleep in Heavenly Peace".