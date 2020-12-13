Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rebecca "Becky" Langrehr
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
102 Hattan St
Bangor, WI

Rebecca 'Becky' Langrehr

BANGOR -- Rebecca "Becky" Langrehr, 78, of Bangor died peacefully at Gundersen Health System Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1942, to Leif and Lilah (Lunde) Swiggum. Becky married Larry Langrehr May 2, 1964. They lived in Fish Creek and farmed for many years, where they raised their six children. Becky later worked at the Bangor Feed Mill and also at Linda's Bakery. She was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy!

Becky is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Randy (Amy) Langrehr, Bruce (Nicole) Langrehr, Jim (Kelly) Langrehr, Todd Langrehr, Julie (Tim) Michaels and Peggy (Keith) Kirkey; her grandchildren, Krystal, Alyssa, Brienna (Justin), Cody (Shelby), Courtney, Allison, Megan, Nathan, Riley, Shayna, JT and Trevor; and her great-grandchildren, Makenna, Ezra, and Everly. Becky is also survived by her siblings, Shirley, LuEtta, Barb, Lois, Bonnie, Don and Joyce; and her in-laws, Liz, Lorna, Mae and Harriet; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Leonard.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Bangor. Pastor Steven Olson will officiate. Burial will take place in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service, both at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes, Bangor Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

A special thank you to the nurses at Gundersen Lutheran for taking such good care of Mom in her final days. We are thankful that Mom can now "Sleep in Heavenly Peace".


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
Bangor, WI
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
Bangor, WI
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
Bangor, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.