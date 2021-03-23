Reuben H. Nicolai

Reuben H. Nicolai, 92, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home. Reuben was born Feb. 7, 1929, in La Crosse, to Harvey and Elda (Anderson) Nicolai. He attended First Ev. Lutheran Grade School, La Crosse Central High School, and the La Crosse Teachers College. Reuben married Mavis Stueland Sept. 30, 1948.

Reuben had a zeal for information and knowledge. As a teen, he became a card player and started participating with gentlemen at the YMCA. He was a set-line fisherman and always remembered the Armistice storm of 1940. He pitched in the Tri-State Baseball League for Stoddard until he was 36. Reuben started Nicolai T.V. and Appliance and also became a contractor of homes and multifamily. Reuben was very close to the land by taking yearly hunting trips to South Dakota. It was later in his life when he started buying farm land. Reuben's hobby of acquiring farm land turned into a business of agriculture managing.

Reuben was a fantastic father, much like a great coach. He is survived by his daughter, Vikki Nicolai; his son, Steven Nicolai; grandchildren, Kendra, Gretchen, Sophia, and Emma; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Boden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis; a grandson, Lance; and his brother, Lester.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.