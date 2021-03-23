Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reuben H. Nicolai
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Reuben H. Nicolai

Reuben H. Nicolai, 92, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home. Reuben was born Feb. 7, 1929, in La Crosse, to Harvey and Elda (Anderson) Nicolai. He attended First Ev. Lutheran Grade School, La Crosse Central High School, and the La Crosse Teachers College. Reuben married Mavis Stueland Sept. 30, 1948.

Reuben had a zeal for information and knowledge. As a teen, he became a card player and started participating with gentlemen at the YMCA. He was a set-line fisherman and always remembered the Armistice storm of 1940. He pitched in the Tri-State Baseball League for Stoddard until he was 36. Reuben started Nicolai T.V. and Appliance and also became a contractor of homes and multifamily. Reuben was very close to the land by taking yearly hunting trips to South Dakota. It was later in his life when he started buying farm land. Reuben's hobby of acquiring farm land turned into a business of agriculture managing.

Reuben was a fantastic father, much like a great coach. He is survived by his daughter, Vikki Nicolai; his son, Steven Nicolai; grandchildren, Kendra, Gretchen, Sophia, and Emma; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Boden. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis; a grandson, Lance; and his brother, Lester.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church
WI
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
29 Entries
Family Friend
January 26, 2022
Family Friend
January 26, 2022
Family Friend
January 26, 2022
HAPPY NEW BEGINNING, NICK. CHARLES AND I WERE SO SORRY TO LEARN OF YOUR PASSING OVER. WE HAVE WONDERFUL MEMORIES OF YOU, AND THAT IS THE WAY YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS GET TO RE-VISIT YOU. WE KNOW THAT YOU HAVE JOINED ALL THE GOOD, BRIGHTEST STARS THAT WE ALL GET TO SEE ON A CLEAR NIGHT, WHEREVER WE ARE. LOVE AND HUGS, CASEY AND CHARLES
CASEY & CHARLES PARROTT
Friend
April 2, 2021
Im so very sorry for your loss. Reuben was such a nice, Kind man. Hearing of his passing really saddened me. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Keya Abraham
Acquaintance
March 26, 2021
Gretchen
Grandchild
March 26, 2021
Gretchen
Grandchild
March 26, 2021
Gretchen
Grandchild
March 26, 2021
Valera family
March 26, 2021
Our Sincere thoughts and prayers go out to your family. Cherish your many memories together, they will see you through the years.

Mark and Tami Gross
TAMI GROSS
Friend
March 26, 2021
March 25, 2021
Joe, Audra, Nate, Eric, & Nate
March 25, 2021
Steve & Family
"I'm so sorry for your loss. Please know I'm thinking of you and your family and sending you my deepest sympathies." "You are in my thoughts and prayers during this great time of loss." "I was sorry to hear about your father's passing.
Linda Pierce
Friend
March 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. Reuben was a great neighbor on the river. He always had a story to tell or a memory of playing ball with Norm to talk about. We saw him many times at Rocky’s with a smile and hello! And this past few years we chatted as he was wheeling past when he was out getting fresh air. One early morning as I was out with our dog, Reuben’s caregiver came rushing up looking for help. Reuben had fallen and she needed help getting him up. So I grabbed Norm (had to wake him) and we went over to give him a boost! I’m sure we looked hilarious (me in my cozy robe and boots!!! ). Well of course Norm and Reuben talked baseball.
Cherish all the memories.
Jean and Norm Krause
Jean and Norm Krause
Neighbor
March 25, 2021
Gretchen
Grandchild
March 24, 2021
Gretchen
Grandchild
March 24, 2021
My favorite person, biggest supporter, and greatest father figure I could have asked for. From being the little girl who used to sit on her grandpas lap in his office to serving as your attorney, we have always had a tremendous bond. Two kindred spirits, cut from the same mold. We always understood each other and saw each other for exactly who we are in this world.You’ve should me nothing but love, generosity, and loyalty. And I to you. I have always worked fearlessly as your biggest advocate and even in death I will work hard to make sure you and your legacy is well protected and respected. God gained a great one, but we gained an even greater guardian angel. You are with Grandpa Albert, your mother Eldie ( who predeceased you when you were a child) and your favorite South Dakota buddy Perry Evans. I know you are happy. I will love you forever. Until we meet again Grandpa.
Gretchen
Grandchild
March 24, 2021
Sending our sincere condolences for your loss! Reuben was a very kind & generous man. He could always make you smile! We hope all your fond memories of Reuben will continue to fill your hearts with love & amazing stories...❤
Gary & Carol Gross
Friend
March 24, 2021
Kendra
March 24, 2021
Kendra
March 24, 2021
Grandpa, I loved you, admired you, enjoyed being with you, and I’m so grateful for all our time together. I am blessed to have so many memories growing up with you around. I’ll never forget our countless adventures waterskiing on the river, downhill skiing at Welch Village, and biking with Dodge on the Elroy bike trail. I especially cherish our drives out of the city, with you telling me all about the countryside and of your memories growing up in La Crosse. I will always admire you for your work ethic, for being humble, and for your love of family. I’m forever thankful for your love and generosity. You will always be with me and I will miss you greatly.
Kendra
March 24, 2021
A Great Dad/
grandfather and stellar man!
ruth stanek
Friend
March 24, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Nicolai family. Reuben was good man that was an asset to his family and community. Rest in Peace my old friend. Al Poser
Al Poser
Friend
March 23, 2021
Dear Steve and family, we are sorry to hear of the loss of your father. Although we did not have the pleasure of knowing him, we see he was a man of many talents and interests, and especially a wonderful father and grandfather. We send our sympathy.
Janet and Ron Chaney
Neighbor
March 23, 2021
Great man, great loss. I had great respect for him all of my adult life. In fall of 1982, he rented an apartment to me at Cliffside Place. Shortly after renting, I was laid off as a carpenter for the winter months. Reuben let me work off the rent by hanging replacement garage doors and doing some repairs on his properties for a few months. I will always be grateful for his help and every time since when I would hear his name, I would have nothing but good thoughts of him.
Jay Saterbak
March 23, 2021
Vikki and Steve and the entire family, I'm very sorry that you lost your Dad. I know how much you loved him. He always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye for me. He built a family and business legacy that will never be forgotten. May peace be with you.
Michael Ablan
Friend
March 23, 2021
Incredible human. One of the most intelligent, successful, and humble persons I have ever known. Words can't describe the legacy he created for himself. True definition of self-made.
Gretchen
March 23, 2021
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Herb French
March 23, 2021
I knew Reuben and he shared advice on acquiring land and homebuilding. He always had a friendly smile. My sympathies to his family. May he RIP until we will all meet again.
William Riley
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results