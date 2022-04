Dr. Revelino Mario Abellera

LA CROSSE - A Celebration of Life service for Dr. Revelino Mario Abellera who passed away on April 26, 2021 will be held at the La Crosse Country Club, 300 Marcou Rd., Onalaska, WI. 54650 on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Please join us for a time of sharing words, stories, reflections and memories as we honor his life. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.