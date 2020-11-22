Rhonda Lee (Winters) Timm

GALESVILLE -- Rhonda Lee (Winters) Timm, 64, of Galesville passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Mayo Hospital in Sparta. She was born Oct. 6, 1956, to Douglas and Kathleen (McClanahan) Winters, of Centerville, Wis.

Rhonda attended GET High School and graduated with the class of 1974. After high school, she started a family and worked at TRW for many years. She enjoyed bowling and curling with friends and family.

Rhonda had a heart of gold. She loved to laugh and joke with her family and many friends. She was also viewed as a second mom to many of her children's friends. Rhonda treasured her two fur babies, Marley and Lambeau. Most of all, she will forever be remembered and admired for her fighting spirit. She faced many health obstacles throughout the years, but her strength and determination to be there for her family helped her persevere.

Rhonda is survived by her husband of 35 years, Charles (Chuck) Timm; two sons, Nathan Skaar and Chip (Megan) Timm; two daughters, Kylee Skaar and Mackenzie (Collin Brown) Timm; her father, Douglas Winters; brother, Michael Winters; sister, Hollie Winters Bowker; nephew, Ian Bowker; and her adoring grandchildren, Nolan Lemek and Emma, Hadley and Shea Timm.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen; her brother, Eric; along with both her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A private family service will be held. A public celebration of Rhonda's life will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.